BRIEF-Flamel Technologies reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 7 Flamel Technologies Sa

* Flamel Technologies reports third quarter 2016 results

* Increasing fy 2016 revenue guidance to range of $133 to $143 million from previous guidance range of $125 to $140 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.07, revenue view $140.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.11

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.54

* Q3 revenue $32.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $133 million to $143 million