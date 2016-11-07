版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Kelly Services reports third quarter 2016 earnings

Nov 7 Kelly Services Inc

* Kelly Services reports third quarter 2016 earnings and announces EPS

* Qtrly revenue from services $1.25 billion versus $1.35 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $2.06

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

