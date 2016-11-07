BRIEF-Blue Nile to be acquired by Bain Capital Private Equity and Bow Street LLC for approximately $500 million

Nov 7 Blue Nile Inc

* Blue Nile says deal for $40.75 per share

* Investor group will acquire 100 percent of outstanding shares of Blue Nile common stock for approximately $500 million

* Blue Nile says may solicit alternative deal proposals from third parties during 30-day "go-shop" period, following date of execution of merger deal

* Blue Nile enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Bain Capital Private Equity and Bow Street LLC for approximately $500 million