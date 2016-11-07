BRIEF-Blue Nile to be acquired by Bain Capital Private Equity and Bow Street LLC for approximately $500 million

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Blue Nile Inc
* Blue Nile says deal for $40.75 per share
* Blue Nile says Blue Nile stockholders will receive $40.75 in cash per share
* Investor group will acquire 100 percent of outstanding shares of Blue Nile common stock for approximately $500 million
* Blue Nile says may solicit alternative deal proposals from third parties during 30-day "go-shop" period, following date of execution of merger deal
* Blue Nile enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Bain Capital Private Equity and Bow Street LLC for approximately $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: