BRIEF-TearLab corporation reports third quarter financial results

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Tearlab Corp
* TearLab corporation reports third quarter and September year-to-date 2016 financial results
* Maintains its full year 2016 guidance for revenue growth, research and development spend, and cash burn
* Fy2016 revenue view $28.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 loss per share $0.07
* Q3 revenue $7.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share