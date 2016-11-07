BRIEF-TearLab corporation reports third quarter financial results

Nov 7 Tearlab Corp

* TearLab corporation reports third quarter and September year-to-date 2016 financial results

* Maintains its full year 2016 guidance for revenue growth, research and development spend, and cash burn

* Fy2016 revenue view $28.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $7.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S