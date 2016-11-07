BRIEF-Altisource Residential Q3 loss $1.06/shr

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Altisource Residential Corp
* Altisource residential corporation reports third quarter 2016 results; rental portfolio more than doubles during quarter
* Q3 loss per share $1.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly rental revenue increased 12% over last quarter to $9.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: