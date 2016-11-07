BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.33

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Amicus Therapeutics Inc
* Amicus Therapeutics announces third quarter 2016 financial results and corporate updates
* Q3 loss per share $0.33
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to remain within original 2016 net cash spend guidance of between $135 million and $155 million
* Qtrly total product revenue in q3 of 2016 was approximately $2.1 million
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share