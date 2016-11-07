版本:
BRIEF-TG Therapeutics provides business update, reports Q3 results

Nov 7 Tg Therapeutics Inc

* TG Therapeutics Inc provides business update and reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* TG Therapeutics - Believes cash, cash equivalents, interest receivable of $60.7 million as of Sept 30, sufficient to fund planned operations into H1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

