BRIEF-Vishay Q3 adjusted earnings $0.25/shr

Nov 7 Vishay Intertechnology Inc

* Vishay reports results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 revenue $592 million versus I/B/E/S view $591.7 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $560 million to $600 million

* Q4 revenue view $582.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vishay intertechnology-to extend mosfets restructuring,closing Santa Clara facility as manufacturing location; extension to lead to additional cost savings of $7 million-$10 million