BRIEF-TETRA Technologies Q3 adjusted loss $0.05/shr

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 TETRA Technologies Inc
* TETRA Technologies Inc announces third quarter 2016 results and updates financial guidance
* TETRA Technologies Inc says qtrly adjusted loss per share attributable to tetra stockholders $0.05
* Q3 loss per share $0.16
* Q3 revenue $176.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $205.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* TETRA technologies - Forecast for full year 2016 tetra only adjusted free cash flow will be impacted by timing of year-end collections from some large projects
* TETRA Technologies - Partially as a result of potential deferred collections, total year projected free cash flow is expected to be between $5 million and $15 million
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: