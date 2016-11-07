版本:
BRIEF-Morumbi appoints Executive Vice President and CFO

Nov 7 Morumbi Resources Inc

* Says Rohan Hazelton will be Chief Financial Officer and corporate secretary, effective November 15, 2016

* Morumbi appoints Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

