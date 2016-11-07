BRIEF-Intertain releases preliminary third quarter financial results

Nov 7 Intertain Group Ltd
* Intertain releases strong preliminary third quarter
financial results
* Intertain Group Ltd says confirms 2016 full year financial
guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view C$1.98, revenue view
C$475.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Intertain says preliminary Q3 gaming revenue of
approximately C$113.5 million
* Intertain sees Q3 average active customers per month of
231,000, as compared to 208,000 for quarter ended September 30,
2015
* Intertain says preliminary Q3 average active customers per
month of 231,000, as compared to 208,000 for quarter ended
September 30, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: