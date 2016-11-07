BRIEF-Global Partners reports Q3 results

Nov 7 Global Partners Lp

* Qtrly sales in gdso segment were $920.3 million versus $1.0 billion for same period in 2015

* Expects to achieve full-year 2016 ebitda above mid-point of its guidance of $170 million to $200 million

* Global partners reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.46 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: