BRIEF-Global Partners reports Q3 results

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Global Partners Lp
* Qtrly sales in gdso segment were $920.3 million versus $1.0 billion for same period in 2015
* Expects to achieve full-year 2016 ebitda above mid-point of its guidance of $170 million to $200 million
* Global partners reports third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.46 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: