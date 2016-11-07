BRIEF- HSN adjusted EPS $0.52

Nov 7 Hsn Inc

* Qtrly net sales, which include results of travelsmith and chasing fireflies through date of sale, decreased 4.8% to $823.0 million

* Qtrly net sales $ 823.0 million versus $ 864.9 million

* Q3 revenue view $836.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hsn, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S