BRIEF- HSN adjusted EPS $0.52

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Hsn Inc
* Qtrly net sales, which include results of travelsmith and chasing fireflies through date of sale, decreased 4.8% to $823.0 million
* Qtrly net sales $ 823.0 million versus $ 864.9 million
* Q3 revenue view $836.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hsn, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Q3 earnings per share $0.38
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: