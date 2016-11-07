版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-America First Multifamily Investors reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* America First Multifamily Investors LP reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 revenue rose 2.3 percent to $13.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

