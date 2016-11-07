版本:
BRIEF-Sysco Q1 earnings per share $0.58

Nov 7 Sysco Corp

* Sysco reports first quarter double digit earnings growth

* Q1 earnings per share $0.58

* Q1 sales $14 billion versus i/b/e/s view $13.88 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

