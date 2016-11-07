BRIEF-Sysco Q1 earnings per share $0.58

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Sysco Corp
* Sysco reports first quarter double digit earnings growth
* Q1 earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 sales $14 billion versus i/b/e/s view $13.88 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share