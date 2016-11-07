版本:
BRIEF-Myokardia qtrly loss per share $0.35

Nov 7 Myokardia Inc

* Qtrly collaboration and license revenue was $3.6 million, unchanged from $3.6 million during three months ended september 30, 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.35

* Myokardia reports progress on clinical programs and third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

