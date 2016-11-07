BRIEF-Proteon Therapeutics announces Q3 2016 results

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Proteon Therapeutics Inc
* Proteon therapeutics inc says net loss for q3 of 2016 was $7.1 million as compared to $5.4 million for q3 of 2015
* Proteon therapeutics - expects cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments will be sufficient to fund its operations into q4 of 2017
* Proteon therapeutics announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share