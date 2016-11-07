版本:
BRIEF-Napco Q1 earnings per share $0.03

Nov 7 Napco Security Technologies Inc

* Napco announces results for the first quarter ended september 30, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 sales rose 11 percent to $20.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

