BRIEF-Galmed Pharmaceuticals Q3 loss per share $0.34

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Galmed pharmaceuticals - CFO Josh Blacher has notified co of his wish to leave co to pursue other opportunities, effective January 31, 2017
* Galmed Pharmaceuticals says has accepted Blacher's resignation and intends to appoint a new cfo in due course
* Galmed Pharmaceuticals says Yohai Stenzler, co's director of finance, will act as interim CFO
* Galmed Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Q3 loss per share $0.34
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $200,000
* Q3 revenue view $0 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: