BRIEF-Galmed Pharmaceuticals Q3 loss per share $0.34

Nov 7 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Galmed pharmaceuticals - CFO Josh Blacher has notified co of his wish to leave co to pursue other opportunities, effective January 31, 2017

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals says has accepted Blacher's resignation and intends to appoint a new cfo in due course

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals says Yohai Stenzler, co's director of finance, will act as interim CFO

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.34

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $200,000

* Q3 revenue view $0 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: