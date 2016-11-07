版本:
BRIEF-Bridge2 Solutions secures $37 mln credit facility

Nov 7 Svb Financial Group

* Bridge2 solutions secures $37 million credit facility from silicon valley bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

