BRIEF-Cardiome Q3 loss per share $0.19

Nov 7 Cardiome Pharma Corp

* Remain on track to meet expectations for 2016 revenues in mid $20 million

* Cardiome reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $5.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $5.7 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

