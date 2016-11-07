版本:
中国
2016年 11月 7日

BRIEF-Reign Sapphire Corporation signs binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of the assets of custom jewelry company Coordinates Collection Inc

Nov 7 Reign Sapphire Corp

* Reign Sapphire Corporation signs binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of the assets of custom jewelry company Coordinates Collection Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

