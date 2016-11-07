BRIEF-Nutritional Growth reports positive results for children growth formula

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Nutritional Solutions Group Inc
* Nutritional growth solutions reports positive results of year-long clinical trial for nutritional formula to support growth in children Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: