BRIEF-Exolifestyle reports rise in Q3 revenue

Nov 7 Exolifestyle Inc

* Exolifestyle, Inc. Is pleased to announce a 106% increase in revenue in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

