公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一

BRIEF-Cocrystal gives interim data from early-stage study for Hepatitis C treatment

Nov 7 Cocrystal Pharma Inc

* Press release - Cocrystal announces positive interim data from an ongoing phase 1 study with cc-31244 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis c infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

