版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:00 BJT

BRIEF-Resonant expands licensing agreement with existing customer

Nov 7 Resonant Inc

* Resonant expands licensing agreement with existing customer

* Upfront payments, milestone payments and royalty terms have been agreed upon, but will not be disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐