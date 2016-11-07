版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-Imaginit Technologies acquires Autodesk business

Nov 7 Rand Worldwide Inc

* Imaginit Technologies acquires Autodesk business from Eagle Point Software Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐