BRIEF-General Finance Corp Qtrly loss per share $0.08

Nov 7 General Finance Corp

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* General finance corporation reports first quarter results for fiscal year 2017

* Q1 revenue $62.8 million versus $63.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

