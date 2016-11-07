BRIEF-Semgroup Corp Q3 loss per share $0.14

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Semgroup Corp
* Semgroup Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results and dividend
* Q3 loss per share $0.14
* Q3 revenue $327.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $300.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect its 2016 adjusted ebitda to be below midpoint of its previously announced guidance range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: