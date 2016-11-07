版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:06 BJT

BRIEF-Semgroup Corp Q3 loss per share $0.14

Nov 7 Semgroup Corp

* Semgroup Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results and dividend

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Q3 revenue $327.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $300.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect its 2016 adjusted ebitda to be below midpoint of its previously announced guidance range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐