2016年 11月 7日

BRIEF-Core-Mark - Q3 EPS $0.34 excluding items

Nov 7 Core-mark Holding Company Inc

* Reaffirms its guidance for 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $14.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 sales $4.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.94 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

