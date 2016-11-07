BRIEF-Core-Mark - Q3 EPS $0.34 excluding items

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Core-mark Holding Company Inc
* Reaffirms its guidance for 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $14.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.34 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.29
* Q3 sales $4.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.94 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: