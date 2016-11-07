BRIEF-Aqua Metals Q3 loss per share $0.23

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Aqua Metals Inc
* Aqua Metals provides third quarter 2016 corporate update
* Q3 loss per share $0.23
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company had $16.2 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2016, compared to $31.8 million as of december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: