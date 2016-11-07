BRIEF-OCI Partners reports Q3 2016 results

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 OCI Partners LP
* OCI Partners LP reports 2016 third quarter results
* Qtrly revenues decreased 13 percent to $192 million compared to $221 million for same period in 2015
* Qtrly net income (loss) decreased to $33 million compared to $38 million for same period in 2015
* OCI Partners LP - "On track to realize a 10 percent growth in methanol demand this year over last year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: