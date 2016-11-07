版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-PhaserX Q3 loss per share $0.29

Nov 7 Phaserx Inc

* PhaserX reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 loss per share $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

