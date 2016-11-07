版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:16 BJT

BRIEF-Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Q3 adjusted FFO $0.21/shr

Nov 7 Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc

* Qtrly affo per diluted share is $0.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $20.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bluerock residential growth reit announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.21

* Q3 revenue $19.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.9 million

* Sees q4 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.05 to $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐