版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-Azure Power secures $470 million in financing

Nov 7 Azure Power Global Ltd

* Tied-Up approximately $470 million financing for its projects to be commissioned in 2017

* Azure power announces tie-up of us$ 470 million financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

