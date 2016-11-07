版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:19 BJT

BRIEF-Denison Mines completes Hook-Carter acquisition

Nov 7 Denison Mines Corp

* Denison announces completion of Hook-Carter acquisition and purchase of Coppin Lake property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

