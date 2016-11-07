BRIEF-Dean Foods posts adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Dean Foods Co
* Dean Foods - Total volume across all products was 651 million gallons for Q3 2016, a 1.0% decline compared to total volume of 658 million gallons in q3 2015
* Qtrly net sales $1.96 billion versus $2.03 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $2.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $1.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dean Foods announces third quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 to $0.45
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: