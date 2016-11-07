版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-Truett-Hurst Inc reports results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017

Nov 7 Truett-hurst Inc

* Truett-Hurst reports results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 ended September 30, 2016

* Truett-Hurst says qtrly earnings per share $ 0.04

* Q1 sales fell 7.6 percent to $5.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐