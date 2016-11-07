版本:
BRIEF-Hawkeye Gold signs letter of intent for production venture

Nov 7 Hawkeye Gold And Diamond Inc

* Announces return of Rex property to vendor and no longer owns an interest in claims

* Hawkeye signs $4.5 mm LOI for near term production jv - Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

