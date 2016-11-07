版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一

BRIEF-Teva announces approval of generic Tribenzor in the U.S.

Nov 7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries - approval of generic Tribenzor in U.S. and is in final stages of launch preparation

* Teva announces approval of generic Tribenzor in the united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

