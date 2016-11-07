版本:
BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 loss per share of $0.01

Nov 7 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rexahn Pharma - expects cash, investments as of Sept 30, 2016 to be sufficient to fund cash flow requirements for activities into first half of 2018

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

