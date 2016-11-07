版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:24 BJT

BRIEF-Gibraltar announces planned retirement of its CFO

Nov 7 Gibraltar Industries Inc

* Smith will remain in his current role until his successor is named and has agreed to assist with an orderly transition

* Gibraltar announces planned retirement in 2017 of Chief Financial Officer Kenneth W. Smith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐