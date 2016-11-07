BRIEF-Gibraltar announces planned retirement of its CFO

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Gibraltar Industries Inc
* Smith will remain in his current role until his successor is named and has agreed to assist with an orderly transition
* Gibraltar announces planned retirement in 2017 of Chief Financial Officer Kenneth W. Smith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: