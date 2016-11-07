版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-Wesco Aircraft announces chemical management services agreement with Science Applications International

Nov 7 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings - subcontract replaces company's previous agreement with SAIC

* Wesco Aircraft announces chemical management services agreement with Science Applications International Corp. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

