版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:19 BJT

BRIEF-Orex starts phase-iv diamond drilling on Sandra Escobar Project

Nov 7 Orex Minerals Inc

* Orex commences phase-IV diamond drilling on the Sandra Escobar project in Durango, Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐