版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:21 BJT

BRIEF-Eagle Bulk Shipping buys high-specification Ultramax vessel

Nov 7 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc

* Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc - vessel is scheduled to be delivered to company in November and will be renamed M/V Stamford Eagle.

* Eagle bulk shipping announces acquisition of high-specification Ultramax vessel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐