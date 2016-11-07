版本:
BRIEF-CA Inc says Kieran Mcgrath appointed as CFO

Nov 7 Ca Inc

* CA inc says Kieran Mcgrath has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer

* CA inc says Kieran Mcgrath most recently served as interim cfo

* CA technologies names Kieran J. Mcgrath chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

