BRIEF-Omnova Solutions announces ceo succession

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Omnova Solutions Inc
* Says CEO, chairman of the board and president Kevin M. Mcmullen resigned
* Omnova solutions inc - Mcmullen will be succeeded by Anne Noonan as Omnova's president and chief executive officer, effective December 1, 2016
* William R. Seelbach named chairman of board of directors
* Omnova Solutions Inc announces CEO succession
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share