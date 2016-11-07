版本:
中国
2016年 11月 7日

BRIEF-Radient Technologies announces $5 mln private placement

Nov 7 Radient Technologies Inc

* Non-Brokered private placement of up to 47.6 million units at a price of $0.105 per unit

* Radient technologies inc. Announces $5,000,000 private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

