BRIEF-Globalwafers and Sunedison Semiconductor announce receipt of approval from Sunedison Semiconductor's shareholders for proposed acquisition

Nov 7 Sunedison Semiconductor Ltd

* Globalwafers and Sunedison Semiconductor announce receipt of approval from Sunedison Semiconductor's shareholders for proposed acquisition

* Sunedison Semiconductor Ltd says transaction is anticipated to close prior to december 31, 2016

* Of shares that voted at meeting, greater than 95% voted in favor of adoption, approval of scheme of arrangement