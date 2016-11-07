版本:
BRIEF-Xenetic Biosciences announces the closing of its $10m public offering

Nov 7 Xenetic Biosciences Inc

* Xenetic Biosciences announces the closing of its $10m public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

